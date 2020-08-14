Brits mulling return from France after quarantine move

LONDON (AP) — British holidaymakers in France are scrambling to return home Friday before they have to self-isolate for 14 days following the government’s decision to reimpose quarantine restrictions on the country amid a recent pick-up in coronavirus infections. The government late Thursday announced it was removing France from the list of nations exempted from quarantine requirements, leaving holidaymakers, as well as those planning to cross the English Channel, in the coming days weighing up what to do. The French government has indicated that it will respond in kind, a move that is set to further hobble travel and tourism between the two countries.