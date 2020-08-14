Gray fans 10, Winker homers twice as Reds beat Pirates 8-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker had his first career two homer game and Sonny Gray continued his torrid strikeout pace as the Cincinnati Reds broke open a close contest with five runs in the last two innings for an 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nick Castellanos added a three-run homer off Chris Stratton to cap Cincinnati’s four-run seventh. Gray struck out 10, raising his season total to 45, a franchise record for a pitcher’s first five appearances. Luis Castillo set the previous mark of 41 in 2019.