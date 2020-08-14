In settlement, county to launch $2.8M mask-wearing campaign

A Pennsylvania county that has tangled with Gov. Tom Wolf over his pandemic restrictions has agreed to spend $2.8 million on a universal masking-wearing campaign. Lebanon County said it will promote mask-wearing by its residents as part of a legal settlement in which Wolf agreed to release $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief aid. Wolf had blocked Lebanon from receiving the money after its elected leaders defied his pandemic shutdown orders and sought to reopen the local economy on their own.