Iowa governor defends storm response as residents struggle

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is pushing back against criticism that she has been slow to respond to a wind storm that devastated the state. She’s promising help for tens of thousands of residents entering their fifth day without electricity. Reynolds says that 100 members of the Iowa National Guard arrived in hard-hit Cedar Rapids on Friday to help clear tree debris that’s blocking downed power lines. She says she has commitments from the state’s largest utilities for customers to have power restored by Tuesday. Reynolds says she will submit the state’s request for a federal disaster declaration on Monday after completing damage assessments.