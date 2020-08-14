Israel hits Gaza militant sites after incendiary balloons

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel says it has hit several militant sites in the Gaza Strip, responding to explosive-laden incendiary balloons launched across the frontier into Israeli territory. Palestinian medics say a woman and a 3-year-old girl were slightly injured by shrapnel from airstrikes late Friday. The targeted sites belong to Hamas, the militant group that has ruled Gaza since 2007. The Israeli military says targets included “underground infrastructure and observation posts.” Israel blames Hamas for all violence emanating from the Palestinian enclave. Over the past week, Hamas ordered young Gaza activists to resume sending the incendiary balloons toward Israel, citing Israel’s refusal to ease its blockade of the territory. The balloons have started dozens of fires that damaged Israeli farmland.