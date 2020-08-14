Kenyan all-female wildlife ranger team breaks down barriers

KAJIADO, Kenya (AP) — On the sweeping plains at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, a group of female wildlife rangers is making history by defying patriarchal norms. They’re patrolling against poachers instead of doing household chores. The eight ethnic Maasai women known as “Team Lioness” are part of 76 community-based rangers guarding wildlife around Kenya’s Amboseli National Park. They say they overcame community resistance to women working outside the home and hope their precedent-setting example will help shift mindsets. But the coronavirus pandemic raises new challenges to their work as tourism has vanished and some people now without income have turned to poaching.