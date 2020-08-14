Lebanese have little hope blast probe will lead to truth

BEIRUT (AP) — For many Lebanese, their greatest hope for credible answers about the massive explosion that wrecked their capital may lie with outsiders. French forensic police have joined the investigation and the FBI is expected to take part. The Lebanese government’s probe has gotten off to a shaky start, with political bickering over who will lead it, military threats to jail leakers and doubts about whether a panel appointed along sectarian lines could be fully impartial. Skeptical Lebanese worry the government will go after lower level figures and not look into senior officials who did nothing about a huge stockpile of explosive chemicals stored at the port for years,