Missing 2-year-old found in southern Mexico; returned to mom

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in southern Mexico say they have arrested a 23-year-old woman whose abduction of a 2-year-old boy set off a hunt that helped rescue other stolen children. Chiapas state prosecutor Jorge Luis Llaven Abarca said Friday that investigators located the woman and young Dylan Esaú in the town of Cintalapa, two hours west of San Cristobal de las Casas, from where he was kidnapped on June 30. He said the woman told investigators she’d been unable to have a child. She’s accused of paying two other children to lure Dylan away from his mother while she worked at a market.