Owego Fire Department receives $150,000 grant

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The village of Owego Fire Department announced it was awarded a federal grant for new technology.

The department will be replacing its air packs, which are the equipment that helps firefighters breathe in a fire.

The village was awarded $150,000 for the project.

Owego Fire Chief Jim Morris says this equipment has life saving potential.

"It protects the firefighters against harmful particles in the air," says Morris. "We use them when in a structure fire and stuff like that or in hazardous conditions."

Chief Morris says the air packs include tracking technology. If one firefighter is injured or not moving, others will be able to find where they are.

