Schools get state guidance about handling COVID-19 outbreaks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state government agencies are providing school leaders with advice about how to respond when students or employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been on school property. The guidance issued late Thursday ranges from cleaning and tracing the sick person’s contacts to shutting down buildings for two weeks or longer. The Education and Health departments is recommending procedures that depend on how many people are infected and how widespread the disease has been growing in their county. School leaders had sought the advice as they plan for restarting instruction this fall.