States can’t afford Trump’s jobless aid plan, governor says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania doesn’t have the money to provide $100 a week as President Donald Trump pushes states to help pay for a new round of federal unemployment assistance. In a new letter to Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, Gov. Tom Wolf Wolf urged them anew to extend the $600 per-week federal benefit, which ended last month. He also warned them that Trump’s plan is a convoluted and short-lived proposal that will delay payments to unemployed Pennsylvanians and create costly administrative burdens for states. States are deciding whether to sign onto Trump’s plan, a new $400 a week benefit that requires a state to commit to providing $100.