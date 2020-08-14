Tatar, Kotkaniemi scores twice, Canadiens rout Flyers 5-0

TORONTO (AP) — Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi each scored twice, Carey Price stopped 30 shots and the Montreal Canadiens rebounded without coach Claude Julien to rout the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Friday and tie the series at a game apiece. Julien was home in Montreal a day after a stent was placed in a coronary artery. The team said doctors expect a full recovery. Julien was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto overnight Wednesday with chest pain. He had surgery Thursday. Because Julien left the NHL bubble in Toronto, he will have to follow quarantine protocol if he wishes to re-enter it. Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. Game 3 is Sunday night.