Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The debate over masks has moved to the presidential race. President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks. Trump accuses the Democratic presidential candidate of politicizing an issue the Republican president himself has used for political gain in recent months. Biden on Thursday called on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks for the next three months. Trump erroneously accuses Biden of calling for an executive order to institute a nationwide mask mandate. Biden’s message for those who push back against mask mandates is: “This is America. Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up. Do the right thing.”