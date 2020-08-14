 Skip to Content

US productivity rises 7.3%, biggest increase since 2009

8:54 am

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. productivity rose at a 7.3% rate in the second quarter, the largest quarterly increase since 2009. Labor costs also jumped, rising 12.2%. The Labor Department report Friday is its first estimate of second-quarter productivity and follows the first quarter’s 0.3% decline. Labor costs more than doubled in the second quarter after rising at a 9.8% rate in the January-March quarter.  Productivity mostly lagged during the record long 11-year expansion that followed the Great Recession, confounding economists. Defined as the amount of output per hour of work, productivity is the key to rising living standards.

