2 workers die from injuries in Mississippi plant explosion

BYRAM, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say two workers severely injured in an explosion at a Mississippi processing plant have died. The explosion happened Monday at the DAR PRO Solutions plant at the Greater Jackson Industrial Park near Byram. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Friday that 51-year-old William Jackson, of Vicksburg, and 56-year-old Terrence Fortenberry died from complications of thermal burns. Both men were in the burn unit at Merit Health Central hospital following the explosion. Jackson died Thursday evening and Fortenberry died Friday morning. Fortenberry’s hometown was not released.