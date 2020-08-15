76ers close regular season by breezing past Rockets 134-96

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 18 points and the Philadelphia 76ers closed the regular season by trouncing the Houston Rockets 134-96 on Friday night. The 76ers and Rockets played most of their regulars for about the first 2½ quarters even though both teams already were locked into playoff matchups, making Friday night’s game meaningless. Philadelphia begins an Eastern Conference first-round series with the Boston Celtics on Monday. Houston is facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference series starting Tuesday. The Rockets were playing without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who is expected to miss at least the start of the playoffs with a strained right quadriceps.