76ers limp into postseason without Simmons against Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The 76ers are without All-Star guard Ben Simmons. Simmons is out indefinitely after left knee surgery. All-Star center Joel Embiid has a banged-up right hand and sore left knee. Game 1 is Monday. The Celtics’ fortunes this postseason will hinge on the play of their young core, namely Jayson Tatum. A first-time All-Star this season, Tatum continues to be the focal point of the offense.