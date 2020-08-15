Comfortable and quiet weekend weather

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 4-8 mph. Low: 61 (58-63)

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of a few showers or storms. Wind: SE 5-9 mph. High: 78 (75-80)

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: Calm. Low: 60 (58-62)

Forecast Discussion

Temperatures this afternoon are hovering around 80, and most of us have stayed dry so far today, too. The majority of shower and storm activity has developed and stayed to the west of I-81. Overnight lows will be near 60. We are expecting to stay mostly dry with the exception of an isolated sprinkle.

Quiet weather continues for the remainder of your weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to near 80. As we head into Sunday afternoon, we could see a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder develop. The chance for precipitation is 20%. Lots of dry time is expected for Sunday!

Monday becomes a bit unsettled as a cold front approaches the area. The chance for precipitation is 40% for Monday. Tuesday looks to be mostly dry right now, but there is some uncertainty in the timing of the arrival of the cold front, so this is subject to change. Highs to start the week will be in the mid 70s.

The rest of next week stays calm with high temperatures in the 70s to near 80, and some sun each day. By Saturday, we bring the chance for some showers back into the forecast. Lows throughout the week will be in the 50s to near 60.