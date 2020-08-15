Eovaldi scheduled to start for Boston at New York

Boston Red Sox (6-14, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (13-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Yankees: James Paxton (0-1, 7.84 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division play in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 306 total home runs last season.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division games in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. New York leads the season series 4-0.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (lower body), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Jose Peraza: (leg), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.