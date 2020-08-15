Grandmother decided to save summer, then tragedy struck

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia, which closed pools, recreation centers, and libraries in this pandemic summer, has doubled down on its 300 PlayStreets. now meal service, summer camp, and field trip all in one. Backpacks, art kits, super-soakers, and games were distributed citywide, and some neighborhoods would get play equipment, DJ dance parties, and mural-making. This effort has now collided with the city’s deadliest summer in at least five years.