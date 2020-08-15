Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets. Roman Quinn led off the inning with a single off Seth Lugo (1-2), and Andrew McCutchen followed with a single. After Rhys Hoskins struck out, Harper ripped an 0-2 pitch to right. Quinn slid headfirst ahead of Michael Conforto’s throw. The Phillies had to wait for a video review to confirm it before they celebrated with air-fives. J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead, three-run homer but Hector Neris couldn’t protect a one-run lead in the ninth.

TORONTO (AP) — Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi each scored twice, Carey Price stopped 30 shots and the Montreal Canadiens rebounded without coach Claude Julien to rout the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Friday and tie the series at a game apiece. Julien was home in Montreal a day after a stent was placed in a coronary artery. The team said doctors expect a full recovery. Julien was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto overnight Wednesday with chest pain. He had surgery Thursday. Because Julien left the NHL bubble in Toronto, he will have to follow quarantine protocol if he wishes to re-enter it. Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. Game 3 is Sunday night.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker had his first career two homer game and Sonny Gray continued his torrid strikeout pace as the Cincinnati Reds broke open a close contest with five runs in the last two innings for an 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nick Castellanos added a three-run homer off Chris Stratton to cap Cincinnati’s four-run seventh. Gray struck out 10, raising his season total to 45, a franchise record for a pitcher’s first five appearances. Luis Castillo set the previous mark of 41 in 2019.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 18 points and the Philadelphia 76ers closed the regular season by trouncing the Houston Rockets 134-96 on Friday night. The 76ers and Rockets played most of their regulars for about the first 2½ quarters even though both teams already were locked into playoff matchups, making Friday night’s game meaningless. Philadelphia begins an Eastern Conference first-round series with the Boston Celtics on Monday. Houston is facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference series starting Tuesday. The Rockets were playing without All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, who is expected to miss at least the start of the playoffs with a strained right quadriceps.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping their running game can take a step forward following a miserable 2019. The Steelers finished 29th in the league in rushing last season. Defenses ganged up to stop the run after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went down in Week 2 with a season-ending right elbow injury. James Conner, a Pro Bowler in 2018, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Conner has struggled with injuries during his career. The former Pitt star understands he needs to prove his durability in 2020.