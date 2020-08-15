Historical panel recommends demolishing closed church spires

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia historical panel is recommending demolition of the two spires of a shuttered 19th-century church at the urging of the New Jersey developer who bought the building earlier this year but says the crumbling structure faces imminent collapse. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that six Historical Commission members voted Friday to support the motion on St. Laurentius in Fishtown, as did city officials. One member voted against, another recused himself and a third abstained. The commission included a recommendation that the front facade of the building be protected or reconstructed.