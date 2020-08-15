India to invest $1.46 trillion to lift virus-hit economy

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister says his country has done well in containing the coronavirus pandemic and announced $1.46 trillion infrastructure projects to boost the sagging economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the key lesson India learnt from the pandemic is to become self-reliant in manufacturing and developing itself as a key supply chain destination for international companies. He also says three vaccines are in different phases of testing in India and it will start mass production as soon as it got a green light from scientists. Modi says the government has identified 7,000 infrastructure projects to offset the economic impact of the pandemic.