Islanders, Canucks, Flames try to get one win from advancing

The Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks all have a chance to take commanding leads in their first round series on Sunday. The Islanders have a 2-0 series lead against a Washington Capitals team that rallied from such a deficit in the first round against Columbus two years ago on the way to winning the Stanley Cup. The Flames lead Dallas 2-1, and the Canucks are up 2-0 against defending champion St. Louis. Montreal and Philadelphia will be trying to get a leg up in their series, which is tied 1-1.