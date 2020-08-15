‘Love Drives Us’ parade brings community together during pandemic

(WBNG) -- Dozens participated in a drive-by parade in Binghamton on Saturday, intended to demonstrate solidarity within the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Love Drives Us,' a Community Caravan kicked off at SUNY Broome, and traveled three miles down Front Street to Riverside Drive.

It included families, local leaders, and first responders. Organizer Joanne Arnold said she organized the event in hopes it would bring the community together during a difficult time.

"We're doing it to show the spirit of the community because we're surviving and thriving in the pandemic," Arnold said. "It's been a summer of cancelled events so this is something that's open for everybody."

The event was supported by both the town of Dickinson and the city of Binghamton.