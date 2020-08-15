Nola expected to start for Philadelphia against New York

New York Mets (9-12, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-9, fifth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (0-3, 8.20 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-1, 2.79 ERA, .62 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets on Saturday.

The Phillies went 36-40 in division games in 2019. Philadelphia pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.53.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York hit 242 total home runs with 539 total extra base hits last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Spencer Howard: (blister), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (left wrist), Scott Kingery: (shoulder).

Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (neck), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.