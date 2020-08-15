Nola tosses 7 scoreless in Phillies’ 6-2 win over Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins shook off a slump with a three-RBI double, Jean Segura homered and Aaron Nola tossed seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-2 win over the New York Mets. Nola was sensational again for the Phillies and retired his final 13 batters. Nola tossed three-hit ball and struck out eight over seven innings. Mets starter Steven Matz allowed six runs and dropped to 0-4. The Phillies have won the first two games of the series.