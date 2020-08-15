 Skip to Content

NYPD: Man shot on subway platform at Grand Central Terminal

New
3:15 pm New York News from the Associated Press, News, Top Stories
00604E00-EMGVP

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City police are investigating the shooting of a man on a subway platform at Grand Central Terminal.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound platform of the 4, 5 and 6 trains.

Police said a 40-year-old man was walking along the platform when a gunman approached him and shot in the left arm. He was in stable condition at a nearby hospital, police said. The unidentified gunman fled the platform on foot and remained at large.

The shooting disrupted subway service along the 4 and 6 lines in Manhattan.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content