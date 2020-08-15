Protests in Belarus focus on spot where demonstrator died

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators have gathered at the spot in Belarus’ capital where a protester died in clashes with police, calling for authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to resign. The Saturday turnout was the seventh consecutive day of large protests against the results of the Aug. 9 election in which election official said Lukashenko won a sixth term in office. Despite harsh police action against the protesters, including the detention of 7,000 people, the demonstrations have swelled into the largest and most sustained wave of protest during Lukashenko’s 26 years in power. Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in a call Saturday, the first publicly known direct contact between the leaders since the election.