USPS warns states across US about mail voting

WASHINGTON (AP) -- More questions keep coming about mail service and the coming elections.

The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, raising the possibility that millions could be disenfranchised.

Even as President Donald Trump rails against wide-scale voting by mail, the post office is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The warning letters sent to states raise the possibility that Americans eligible for mail-in ballots this fall will not be able to use them -- even if they follow election rules.