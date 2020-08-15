Voting in Alaska will look different amid pandemic

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Voting in Alaska will look a bit different amid the coronavirus pandemic, with sanitizing and masking stations expected at polling sites and markings to promote social distancing during Tuesday’s primary. A large number of requested mail-in ballots also could mean some races won’t be settled on election night. Election officials are aiming to begin counting absentee ballots on Aug. 25. The recurring challenge of recruiting election workers has been complicated by COVID-19 and forced elections officials to get creative. The state upped the pay, allowed nonprofits or organizations raising money for charity to “adopt” and run a precinct, and offered state workers a paid day from their usual jobs to work polling sites.