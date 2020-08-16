5 wounded in shooting at gathering of young people

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say gunfire at a gathering of more than 200 mostly young people in north Philadelphia wounded five people, including a 16-year-old, one of a number of shootings across the city in another violent weekend. A police spokesperson said the gunfire began when officers responding to a report of a person with a gun were fired upon by several males. No officers returned fire and none were injured. Police said the victims ranged in age from 16 to 26. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Outlaw called another weekend of violence “disturbing” and “disheartening.”