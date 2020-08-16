‘Do something:’ Harris’ rapid rise driven by call to action

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — From her earliest years, Kamala Harris’ path toward the second-highest office in the United States has tracked the nation’s struggle for racial equality. The start-and-stop progress and sometimes messy debate have shaped her life, from an upbringing by immigrant parents, a childhood among civil rights activists, a career at the helm of a flawed criminal justice system and her rapid ascent to the top of Democratic politics. Some 50 years ago, Harris was part of the second class to integrate the public schools in Berkeley, California. Now she’s the first Black woman and first Asian American woman named to a major party presidential ticket. The California senator is Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick.