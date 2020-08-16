‘Friday at Fred’s’ hopes to relieve pandemic blues through music

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Music filled the streets of one Endicott Neighborhood Sunday, all thanks to a local guitar playing and singing duo.

'Friday at Fred's' took to the porch of the Endicott Visitor's Center for a three hour set, entertaining more than two dozen listeners who gathered on the lawn.

Made up of longtime friends Nino Samiani and Mark Blackwell, the two have been performing on porches around the Southern Tier since the pandemic began back in March.

"To bring some music into the world-- Music heals it makes everybody feel better and it takes your mind off of everything going on in the world to listen to a few tunes," Blackwell said.

They say they'll continue playing on porches every Sunday through the fall until the weather becomes too cold.