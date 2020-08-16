Governor Cuomo announces lowest COVID numbers since March

New York (WBNG) -- Governor Cuomo said the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state has dropped again, reaching below 1 percent for the ninth day in a row.

According to officials, 7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date as of yesterday.

Of the over 88 thousand tests taken yesterday, only 0.78 percent of those tests came back positive.

Governor Cuomo said, "Our numbers reflect the hard work of New Yorkers, and as other states across the nation see surging cases, our numbers remain steadily low."

The state reported 6 COVID related deaths yesterday.

Governor Cuomo thanked New Yorkers for their efforts and urged residents to "not become complacent and risk slipping backward", and to continue to wear masks, socially distance, and wash their hands regularly.