Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins shook off a slump with a three-RBI double, Jean Segura homered and Aaron Nola tossed seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-2 win over the New York Mets. Nola was sensational again for the Phillies and retired his final 13 batters. Nola tossed three-hit ball and struck out eight over seven innings. Mets starter Steven Matz allowed six runs and dropped to 0-4. The Phillies have won the first two games of the series.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The 76ers are without All-Star guard Ben Simmons. Simmons is out indefinitely after left knee surgery. All-Star center Joel Embiid has a banged-up right hand and sore left knee. Game 1 is Monday. The Celtics’ fortunes this postseason will hinge on the play of their young core, namely Jayson Tatum. A first-time All-Star this season, Tatum continues to be the focal point of the offense.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The last two games of a series between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh have been called off because a Reds player tested positive for COVID-19. Major League Baseball is awaiting further testing. The Reds are the third team to have a game postponed because someone on their roster tested positive, joining the Marlins and Cardinals. It’s the second time a Reds player has tested positive during the season. Matt Davidson went in the injured list after a positive test, but subsequent tests were negative and he returned to the team.