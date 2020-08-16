House Dems summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — The Democratic-run House is demanding that leaders of the U.S. Postal Service testify at an emergency oversight hearing Aug. 24 on mail delays. The development comes as concerns grow that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic and as states expand mail-in voting options for the November presidential election. The House Oversight and Reform Committee wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governor. DeJoy has acted to cut overtime for postal workers and reduce the quantity and use of mail-processing equipment.