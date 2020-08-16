Iowa ‘hurting’ after storm, seeks nearly $4B in disaster aid

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking the federal government for nearly $4 billion to help recover from the unusual wind storm that struck the state on Monday killing at least three people in the state, leaving thousands without power and extensively damaging crops. Reynolds says she’s filing an expedited presidential major disaster declaration for $3.99 billion. In a statement released Sunday Reynolds says early dammages assessments indicate more than 8,200 homes were destroyed or have major damage and 13 million acres of corn has been lost, about a third of the state’s crop land. Costs include $3.78 billion in agriculture losses, $100 million for private utilities, $82 million for homes and $45 million for public assistance.