Luis Abinader sworn in as Dominican leader; Pompeo attends

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Luis Rodolfo Abinader has been sworn in as president of the Dominican Republic in a ceremony attended by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Abinader, a 53-year-old businessman who had never held elected office, was elected to a four-year term on July 5, ending a 16-year run in power by a center-left party. He finished second in the 2016 presidential election. Pompeo says the election was an example of “the power of democracy.” On Friday, the Trump administration only got support from the Dominican Republic when the 15-member U.N. Security Council resoundingly defeated a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran.