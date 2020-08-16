Mazza expected to start for Boston against New York

Boston Red Sox (6-15, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (14-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Mazza (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-1, 10.29 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game last season.

The Red Sox finished 35-41 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Boston hit 245 total home runs with 617 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. New York leads the season series 5-0.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (lower body), DJ LeMahieu: (thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.