NCAA’s top doctor: COVID-19 testing needs to improve to play

The NCAA’s chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide doesn’t improve it cannot be done. Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN late Saturday that “everything would have to line up perfectly.” On Sunday morning, Big Ten players continued their push to get the conference to overturn its decision to postpone football until spring. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth and other players posted on Twitter an online petition requesting the Big Ten reinstate the schedule the conference released six days before canceling the fall season. Much of college sports has been canceled this fall, with conferences hoping to make up sports seasons, including football, in the spring.