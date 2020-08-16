Otsego county holds free testing site

OTSEGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Department of Health in Otsego is holding a coronavirus testing site for residents.

The tests will be held in the Southside mall parking lot on August 20th from 9-12 P. M.

The Otsego County Department of Health says that this site is a drive-up testing site for people who are not sick, but who still want to be tested for the virus.

Residents getting tested will be required to remain in their vehicles and will have to wear a mask.

To pre-register for the clinic call (607) 547- 4279.