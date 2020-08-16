Showers and storms to start the week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 3-5 mph. Low: 58 (55-60)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: W 4-8 mph. High: 76 (74-79)

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers. Wind: Calm. Low: 57 (55-60)

Forecast Discussion

Today has been another really nice day to end the weekend! Temperatures stayed comfortable once again in the mid to upper 70s. There have been a few very isolated showers around today, but the majority of us have stayed dry so far. Quiet weather continues tonight with mostly cloudy skies and lows near 60.

Monday is a bit unsettled. We have a 40% chance of seeing some showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches our area. Throughout the afternoon, showers and storms could develop ahead of the front, but the front itself will not be passing through until Monday night. We keep the chance for showers in the forecast for Monday night, too. Highs to start the week will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The remainder of the week looks beautiful! Tuesday and Wednesday both feature highs in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. As we head into the second half of the work week, high temperatures will be closer to 80.

We bring back the chance for some showers and storms by next weekend. There is a 30% chance for precipitation on Saturday, and a 20% chance for Sunday. Highs will be near 80. Lows throughout the week will be in the 50s.