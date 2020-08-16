Wheeler expected to start for the Phillies against the Mets

New York Mets (9-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-9, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rick Porcello (1-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-0, 2.89 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Phillies finished 36-40 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last year.

The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team last year and hit 242 total home runs.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Spencer Howard: (blister), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (left wrist), Scott Kingery: (shoulder).

Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (neck), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.