White House’s Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he accepts that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president. That’s a rejection of the false and racist conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump had promoted. Meadows tells CNN that the claim wasn’t something the Trump campaign would be spreading or encouraging in any way. Trump twice declined this past week to say whether he believed Harris met the requirements when the president asked about social media claims that she couldn’t serve in the White House because her parents were immigrants to the U.S. The senator was born in Oakland, California, and is without question eligible to be vice president or president.