2020 Watch: Can a virtual convention generate excitement?

NEW YORK (AP) — The first national political convention of the coronavirus era has arrived. For four consecutive nights beginning on Monday, Democrats from across the country will gather — in front of their computers, television screens and smart phones. It’s an all-virtual affair that will showcase the diversity of the modern-day Democratic Party and test Joe Biden’s ability to energize his sprawling coalition. The last hour of the speaking program each night will be broadcast live on network television and feature the Democratic Party’s elite, including the Obamas and the Clintons. President Donald Trump is working to step on the Democrats’ convention by launching a campaign tour featuring in-person stops in three swing states.