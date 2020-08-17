Australians seize cocaine haul in boat at sea, arrest 3 men

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian authorities say they seized a large quantity of cocaine from a fishing boat in treacherous seas. The Australian trawler Coralynne was intercepted after a tip from New Zealand authorities. It was tracked in a stretch of ocean not usually visited by trawlers, and Australian intelligence officers saw it receive the drugs from a larger ship that might have come from South America. It hasn’t been weighed yet, but the haul was estimated to be Australia’s biggest cocaine seizure since 2017 and to have an estimated sale value of up to $180 million. A man from Hong Kong and two Australians are charged with trying to import the drugs.