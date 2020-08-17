‘BE 2.0’: Business writer Jim Collins updates his first book

NEW YORK (AP) — Best-selling business writer Jim Collins is updating his debut book for the 21st century. The new edition of “Beyond Entrepreneurship: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company” will be released Dec. 1. Portfolio announced Monday that the book’s new title is “BE 2.0.” The original “Beyond Entrepreneurship” came out in 1992. The update will include four new chapters and five new essays. Collins is best known for “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap … And Others Don’t.” That book came out in 2001 and has sold more than 2 million copies.