1 million California homes, businesses could lose power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The operator of California’s electric grid says up to 1 million homes and businesses may lose power as part of rolling outages to ease pressure on the energy grid. The California Independent System Operator is expected to order utility companies to turn off power Monday as demand for electricity to cool homes soars in the hottest part of the day. The shutoffs have been ordered because of an energy shortage caused by a heat wave engulfing the West Coast. However, the number of affected customers dropped dramatically from 3.3 million to 1 million because of slightly lower temperatures and consumer conservation. Those affected can expect to lose power for about two hours.