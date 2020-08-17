Comfortable summer weather is here!

Tonight: Variable clouds. 30% chance of showers or a storm. Wind: Light Low: 54-59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Lots of dry time. Wind: W->NW 5-10 High: 72-76



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Cool with fog in the valleys. Wind: Light Low: 48-55



Forecast Discussion:

Evening weather looks decent with mainly dry weather expected. Overnight a chance of showers lingers. The chance of rain is 30%. A thundershower is possible. Lows drop into the 5os.



We're in for some comfortable summer weather most of this week. Tuesday looks like it is trending toward the only remaining day this week that could bring a few showers. The chance of rain is only 20% so we anticipate a lot of dry time. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday night is comfortable with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Some fog will develop.

Wednesday brings comfortable weather with sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Overnight lows into Thursday morning could drop into the 40s in the coolest valleys.